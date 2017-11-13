Indian Scout FTR1200 Custom Was Possibly The Coolest Bike At EICMA

The two-wheel equivalent of the Geneva, Tokyo, and Detroit auto shows rolled all into one, the EICMA motorcycle show never fails to bring out the coolest bikes the world has ever seen.
This year's has proven no exception to that rule. And this, to our eyes, looks like the coolest of them all. Shame you can't have one.
It's the Indian Scout FTR1200 Custom, a tribute on wheels to flat-track competition – specifically the Wrecking Crew, as Indian's racing team is known.
The showpiece is built around the Scout's 1133-cc V-twin (that's a 1.1-liter two-cylinder engine, in automotive terms), kicking out over 100 horsepower. But everything else is, as the name suggests, custom.
Taking its inspiration from the championship-winning FTR750 (but with a much bigger engine), the FTR1200 Custom features a 4130 chromoly steel trellis frame and rear swingarm, with carbon-fiber bodywork, LED lighting, a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension, RSD Traction race wheels with Dunlop dirt track tires, and Brembo brakes.
And as you can tell, it looks serious. Dead serious. Shame it's just a concept – albeit one that's going on a world tour after EICMA.