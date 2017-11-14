Infiniti Details 2018 QX80 Full-Size SUV, Priced From $64,750

Infiniti's redesigned QX80 has finally been unveiled at the 2017 Dubai Motor Show, boasting a high-quality cabin, advanced drive-assist technologies and a 400HP 5.6-liter V8.
The QX80 will begin production at the automaker's Kyushu factory in Japan, and is expected to go on sale in select Infiniti markets across North America, Asia, Western Europe and the Middle East at the end of this year.
"The new Infiniti QX80 has been designed and engineered to allow customers to travel everywhere in luxury. Our flagship SUV features a high-quality, hand-crafted interior, creating a driver-centric, passenger-minded space for inclusive, modern luxury travel," said company VP, Christian Meunier.
Measuring 210.2 inches (5,339 mm) in length, 75.8 inches (1,925 mm) tall with roof rails and 79.9 inches (2,029 mm) wide, the new QX80 should offer a commanding road-presence, not to mention enough space to seat either 7 or 8 passengers.
Visually, the SUV now appears longer, with a more purposeful front end, featuring functional fenders that maximize air delivery to the engine. The headlights were designed to wrap around the corners of the hood and into the fenders, allowing for a straight shoulder line design that runs from the grille all the way to the rear of the car.
Speaking of the rear, it features sharper and thinner lights and a raised lower bumper section, helping the car appear wider, taller and "more athletic" than its predecessor.
"Infiniti's design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The 2018 QX80 combines its commanding new presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic 'double-arch' grille and signature headlamps, striking an unrivaled on-road premium tonality," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior VP of global design.
Step inside the 2018 QX80 and you might agree that it's one of the most "luxurious, highest-quality passenger compartments created by Infiniti to date," - or at least that's how the automaker views it.
The interior is finished in a range of rich new materials, as quilted leather has been used on not just the seats, but also the door panels and armrests. As for the different interior trims available, aside from the standard Stratford Burl gloss wood trim, QX80 models with Graphite leather are also offered with a dark brown Espresso Burl. Meanwhile, models with Wheat or Saddle Brown upholstery are available with an even darker Charcoal Burl trim.
Moving past all the soft materials and cabin aesthetics, the QX80 also offers a suite of advanced driver assistance features such as Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Distance Control Assist, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.
The 2018 QX80 is available in both 2WD as well as 4WD, both versions using a 400 HP 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine. Models with 4WD also feature's Infiniti's All-Mode system with computer-controlled transfer case and three settings (Auto, 4H and 4L), and are priced from $67,850, whereas the 2WD version starts at $64,750.