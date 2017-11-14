Infiniti Fears QX30 Driver's Airbag May Inadvertadly Deploy, Issues Recall

Infiniti announced a recall involving certain units of the QX30 because the driver's airbag could deploy randomly. Although no incidents related to the subject have been reported, the issue could cause injury to the driver and increase the risk of a crash.
"The combination of an electrostatic discharge to a broken steering column module clock spring, and an insufficient grounding to the steering column, might lead to an inadvertent deployment of the airbag", the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wrote in the description of the defect.
The recall affects 17,507 units of the 2017-2018 MY QX30 manufactured from August 10, 2015, to June 16, 2017. Owners of these vehicles will be contacted by Nissan starting with December 18. Subsequent to scheduling an appointment with authorized dealers, technicians will add a commutator ring to the steering column to assure proper grounding and fix the problem, free of charge.
The latest Infiniti recall follows a similar action taken by Mercedes-Benz last month, over an identical problem. The German car manufacturer recalled almost 500,000 vehicles, from the CLA to the E-Class, including certain AMG models and the GLA, which shares its platform and most mechanical parts with the QX30.