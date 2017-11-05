Infiniti Has Something New In Store For LA

Infiniti has something new on the docket. But while we know when and where it will debut, we have very little idea of what it will be.
Said to be “the most advanced Infiniti in our history,” the vehicle is set to debut at the Hawthorne Municipal Airport in Southern California, at 4:30 pm (local time) on Tuesday, November 28 on the eve of the LA Auto Show.
From the solitary teaser sketch released, we'd surmise the vehicle might take the form of a sporty crossover, perhaps to succeed the recently discontinued QX70 that was once known as the FX. But we could yet be surprised on that front as well.
Whether it will emerge as a concept, a production model, or something in between is an entirely different question. But given the “advanced” tagline, we'd expect it to encompass the latest technologies that Nissan has to throw at it, from a likely electrified powertrain (of some sort) to semi-autonomous capabilities and a state-of-the-art infotainment system. One way or another, we'll find out before this month is out, so watch this space.