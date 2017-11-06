Is 700HP Enough? Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate Turned Into A Beast By Vath

It's quite common nowadays to see super estates, such as the Mercedes-AMG C63, become faster than previous-generation supercars.
In this case, Vath has turned the German-made wagon into a wild animal, one that needs just 3.3sec to sprint from naught to 100km/h (62mph), before maxing out at 340km/h (211mph).
Its performance makes it 0.1sec faster than a stock Ferrari 458 Italia, and it comes courtesy of a lot of work put into the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is now good for 700PS (690hp) and 900Nm (664lb-ft) of torque. Massaging the lump to produce this much power cost €12,800 ($14,870), and it included tuning the unit's electronic and turbochargers, and adding a new oil cooler for the engine and transmission.
Vath claims that the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate's sound is even more distinguished thanks to a new valve exhaust system. It costs €3,440 ($3,996), and it allows the driver to choose between "a meaty bubbling V8 bi-turbo, or a regular V8", at the touch of a button.
Among other upgrades received by the estate are optimized brakes for €890 ($1,034), a suspension kit that can lower the ride height between 20mm to 40mm (0.8-1.6in) for €690 ($802), and 8.5x20-inch front and 10x20-inch rear wheels, wrapped in Continental tires for another €2,880 ($3,345), to which €250 ($290) are added for the attachment kit of the rims.
The tuner also fitted the AMG C63 with a carbon package exterior upgrade kit, for €1,980 ($2,300), which includes new front spoiler and rear diffuser, while the interior has received a new speedometer that goes up to 360km/h (224mph), for another €1,980 ($2,300), and a set of floor mats in black velour, with the Vath logo, that cost €190 ($220).