Is The Base Chevrolet Camaro 2.0T A Proper Muscle Car?

The idea of having a Camaro powered by a turbo four-cylinder engine might sound strange to some people, even sacrilegious to some other, but that doesn’t make it necessarily a bad car.
Especially in this case, as the owner found his car -a brand new fully-loaded 2016 Camaro 2.0T with a manual and an original sticker price of $37k- sitting unwanted on a lot for eight months before buying it for just $26,000.
That’s basically Toyota 86-money for a very nicely balanced rear-drive coupe with 275hp and 295lb-ft of torque that also happens to be a Camaro. It’s all about perspective.
Sure, we’ve been used to Camaros destroying their rear tires to the tune of angry V8s but the current generation has also proven that it has a top-notch handling character so the base 2.0T model should be a very nice car indeed.
Let’s find out then if the four-banger Camaro deserves some credit thanks to Matt Farah’s latest One Take video.