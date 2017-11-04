Is The Bentley Bentayga Really A More Extravagant Audi Q7?

Bentley broke the mold with the Bentayga, which is not only their first SUV, but also their first vehicle available with a diesel engine.
There are a few 'buts' that should be taken into consideration by potential customers, and one of them is the fact that it shares common elements with Audis, including the platform of the latest Q7. All that despite looking very expensive, both on the outside and in the cabin, as CarBuyer highlighted in their latest review.
However, that's not necessarily a bad thing, because thanks to some clever modifications, joined by an air suspension and different driving modes, the Bentley Bentayga feels in its natural element, be it on a straight line or tackling corners. Moreover, it can also take users off-road, but they won't feel as secure as they would be in a Range Rover, once the comfort of the asphalt ends. But we all know that it's highly unlikely that Bentley's SUV will ever go muddy.
Besides the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine that makes 608PS (600hp) and 900Nm (663lb-ft) of torque, the Bentley Bentayga can also be had with the 4.0-liter tri-turbo V8 diesel that powers the Audi SQ7. This version delivers 435PS (429hp) and 900Nm (663lb-ft) of torque, and it works together with the same 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Those with deep pockets looking for the ultimate luxury SUV can also choose between plenty of personalization items, starting with the generous color palette, going through the interior trim, and ending with the Breitling clock, which adds a staggering £115,000 ($151,448) to the final price.