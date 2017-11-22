Is The Ford F-250 Platinum Really Worth $77,000?

The Cadillac Escalade EXT and Lincoln Mark LT have all fallen by the wayside but that doesn't mean the luxury pickup market has gone the same route. Instead, automakers are constantly introducing new range-topping models which regularly surpass the $50,000 mark.
While the GMC Sierra Denali is one of the better known luxury pickups, it's far from the only one as Ford and Ram offer Limited variants which are about as plush as they are rugged.
The Ford F-250 eschews the Limited trim but it's available as in Platinum guise for an eye-watering $62,310. Of course, the truck can still be equipped with an assortment of options and the one Doug DeMuro recently checked out stickered for $77,000.
That's nearly $6,000 more than the Mercedes-AMG E43 but the truck obviously has some advantages as the model offers an impressive payload and towing capacity as well as a huge bed which can haul plenty of cargo. The model also comes equipped with some legitimate luxury features including a panoramic sunroof and heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function.
Of course, driving a full-size pickup isn't like taking a spin in a Honda Accord as the F-250 has a massive turning radius. However, it's not all bad as the truck is quiet and offers a smooth ride as well as decent acceleration.