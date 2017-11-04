Is The New 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Worth The Wait?

The new third generation of the Porsche Cayenne has arrived but don’t let the evolutionary styling trick you into believing that not that much has changed. In fact, everything has changed.
It’s a brand new car the third-gen Cayenne, from the platform to the powertrains and from the onboard tech to the electrical architecture, as Porsche wanted to make sure that it covers every base possible to keep its money-making machine at the very top of its game.
One of the highlights of the new Cayenne is the adoption of the 48-volt architecture which enabled the company to use its very clever active roll stabilizers in order to combine the proper Porsche handling with plush ride quality that was missing from the previous model.
Other tricks up the new Cayenne’s sleeve include a rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, an adaptive air suspension with three air chambers and even an active rear wing. Of course the biggest trick is having a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 542hp and 568lb-ft of torque, which sends the Cayenne Turbo to 62mph in 3.9 seconds, if fitted with the Sport Chrono pack.
Carfection had a go in the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo on the beautiful roads of Crete and the initial impressions are more than convincing.