Is Porsche's New Panamera Turbo The Ultimate Luxury Sport Sedan?

Even though it's technically not a 4-door sedan, one could easily argue that the Porsche Panamera, especially in Turbo guise, is a prime candidate for earning the crown for the sportiest luxury car in its price range.
Arguing in favor of the Panamera is Doug DeMuro, who mostly found just positives while reviewing this Turbocharged $150,000 model, borrowed from a Philadelphia-based dealership.
He not only found the latest-generation Panamera to be surprisingly practical, but also acknowledged the fact that it looks a lot better than its predecessor, and that it's packed full of clever tech and high-quality materials, which is to be expected in a Porsche.
On the road, the new Panamera Turbo is sharp and accelerates as well as can be expected from such a heavy car. Its 550 PS (542 HP) and 770 Nm (567 lb-ft) of torque send it from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds.
In the end, DeMuro ranked the 2017 Panamera Turbo as the best car he's ever tested from a 'Daily' standpoint. Its overall "DougScore" put it in 7th place overall, between the Audi R8 V10 Plus and the Tesla Model X.