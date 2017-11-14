Is A Six-Year Old Ford Focus RS Really Worth $57,000?

A 2011 Ford Focus RS was sold over the weekend for £43,875, or $57,503 at the current exchange rates. This makes it £11,110 ($14,560) pricier than a new Ford Focus RS in the United Kingdom, and some $16,000 more expensive than the same car sold in the United States.
The difference alone could have landed its owner a new Ka+ in the UK, or a Fiesta on this side of the pond, but there's a simple explanation for the price: despite its age, the hot hatch is practically new as it has only 18 miles (29km) on the clock, and that alone is worth extra in the eyes of some enthusiasts.
Old Fords turned out to be highly desirable at the SilverstoneAuctions event in Birmingham, as a 1988 Sierra Cosworth RS500 fetched £112,500 ($147,443) and a 1996 Escort Cosworth Lux with 837 miles (1,347km) on the odo sold for £91,125 ($119,429).
The auction saw Wheeler Dealers TV stars Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead taking over to the podium to present their 1989 Ford Escort XR3i and a replica of the Alfa Romeo Grand Prix, with both cars selling for £22,500 ($29,489) each. Proceeds benefited the Marie Crawford Boyd Foundation charity.
Another classic, a 1968 Jensen Interceptor Mk1, which has comedian Eric Morecambe's name written in the papers, changed hands for £95,625 ($125,327), while Sir Chris How's 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia found a new home for £137,250 ($179,881).
Sixty-seven percent of the lots on offer were sold, including a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, which raised £118,125 ($154,815), and a 1960 Austin Healey 3000 Mk1 that sold for £60,750 ($79,619).