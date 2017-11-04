Is VW Planning An Insane Polo R Powered By The Golf R's Engine?

Volkswagen is looking to expand the R family with hot versions of the T-Roc and a replacement for the Scirocco R, but the meanest of them all could be the Polo R.
Citing insiders with knowledge on the matter, Autocar says that the German automaker has built several prototypes of the Polo R, for evaluation purposes.
These are apparently powered by the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged unit that's used in the Golf R, developing around 300hp. Moreover, since the Polo shares most nuts and bolts with its larger compact sibling, it could also adopt its four-wheel drive system, for improved traction and stability.
However, as exciting as it may sound, developing a Volkswagen Polo R with this specification has a few downsides for the automotive giant. Firstly, it will not only be faster than the Golf GTI, but probably the Golf R too, and secondly, its price will skyrocket, so making a decision won't be easy.
The same powertrain could also be used by sister brands Skoda and Seat, thus forcing the competition to go above and beyond.
Note: VW Polo R WRC Limited Edition pictured