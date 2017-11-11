Isuzu Kits Out D-MAX For Hunters And Their Guns, Dogs

Isuzu has announced the arrival of a new generation Huntsman Accessory Pack for its D-MAX Utah Double Cab variants, priced from £5,995.
Powered by a 1.9-liter turbo diesel, the Huntsman comes with lockable, out of sight storage for firearms, as well as plenty of bed space for dog boxes and other equipment.
On the outside, D-MAX Huntsman pickup is meant to both catch the eye as well as to blend into the background when necessary. Meanwhile, its high-mounted tow bar is said to allow for excellent ground clearance.
Spending £5,995 over the price of a regular D-Max, will get you the entry-level Huntsman Pack, featuring the following:
- Aluminium Drawer System and Flap
- Aeroklas Commercial Canopy with Roof Rails and Roof Vent
- Under-Rail Bed Liner
- Aluminium Under guards & Rear Diff Protector
- Black Roof Rails Set
- Black Side Bars & Steps
- De-Chrome Pack (incl. U-Pol Raptor to Door Handles, Mirrors, Front Grille etc.)
- 5 x 18" Black Alloy Wheels with Pirelli All Terrain Tyres
- 3.5T Tow Bar & 13 Pin Electrics
- Tailgate Damper
- Premium Protective Mat Set
If you spend an additional £1,000, you can upgrade to the Huntsman Plus Pack, which adds the Pedders Suspension kit. Other optional extras include a bespoke Huntsman leather interior and various dog boxes.
The new Huntsman accessory pack will be available on both manual as well as automatic versions of the D-MAX Utah Double Cab, while color options include Tundra Green, Cosmic Black and Obsidian Grey.