Jaguar F-Pace SVR Gets Put Through Its Paces

Eager to cash in on demand for its sleek F-Pace SUV, Jaguar is developing a performance-focused variant, expected to adopt the SVR badge.
Filmed during testing on a number of occasions throughout the past 12 months, the F-Pace SVR promises to scare rivals, including the Porsche Macan Turbo and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
To do so, Jaguar Land Rover will install its familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V8, inevitably delivering over 500 hp and potentially as much as 550 hp. Such grunt should enable the SUV to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in roughly 4 seconds.
This particular prototype can be distinguished from others seen in the past as its hood has large air extractors and there’s a bespoke rear bumper and quad tailpipe setup. The V8 also sounds very familiar, although it doesn’t have all the cracks and pops provided by V8-powered F-Type models.
Expect to see the Jaguar F-Pace SVR in the first half of 2018.