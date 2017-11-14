Jaguar Offering Up To $30,000 In Discounts For F-Type

Jaguar is offering a number of generous discounts for the F-Type, presumably in an attempt to clear out 2017 stock.
Cars Direct has discovered that a dealer cash incentive has been introduced by the British marque, allowing dealerships to offer up to $30,000 off the MSRP for the potent F-Type SVR model. A discount of up to $20,000 is also being offered for the R while there is a $10,000 incentive available for V6 models.
Importantly, it is the dealer’s prerogative as to whether or not it passes on these incentives to customers. One dealership already advertising a heavily discounted F-Type SVR AWD is Jaguar Louisville, pricing the performance car at just $100,533, a full $30,000 off the MSRP.
The aforementioned offers are set to expire on January 2, 2018.