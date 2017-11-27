Jaguar Reveals Black Edition Models For The Holiday Season

As the end of the year approaches, Jaguar has unveiled five ‘Black Edition’ vehicles in the UK.
Based on the XE, XF, XF Sportbrake, F-Pace, and F-Pace S, Jaguar’s Black Edition models come complete with a host of usually-optional features, including a reversing camera and privacy glass.
As the name suggests, all three also adopt a Black Pack exterior styling kit that includes black wheels. However, for those that don’t want black exterior paint, Corris Grey, Firenze Red, Yulong White, and Caesium Blue are also on offer.
The Black Edition trim package builds on the R-Sport versions of the aforementioned models. Consequently, all five models also adopt heated front and rear seats, heated front windscreen, and heated washer jets.
Jaguar unveiled the Black Edition models as part of its Black Event sales promotion that ran from November 24 to 26. Sales of the vehicles will continue into 2018 and won’t be limited.