Jaguar Space-Type Concept Comes From The Future, Artificial Intelligence Included

Even though this Jaguar concept doesn't come directly from the British automaker, the tech it would supposedly feature is something we'd definitely like to see on most cars in the future.
Starting off with the way it looks, its designer, Spencer Kim, who shared his work on Behance, went for a very futuristic look, which looks good but is highly unlikely to be seen in a production car - but, hey, that's supposed to be a concept after all, so it makes perfect sense.
At its core, the Space-Type is an electric/autonomous vehicle inspired by astronomy and aviation. Meanwhile, its sleek contours and violet "smart glass" enhance its bold looks.
Sitting inside this concept is supposed to feel like being in some type of aircraft. Since the smart-glass extends all the way from the front to the rear, passengers can view the sky perfectly while the car does all the driving.
One feature we really like is the easy-entry seating mechanism, where the seats rise out to aid passengers getting in or out of the car.
According to its designer, the Space-Type is also controlled by an Artificial Intelligence-based system and comes with shared mobility features. It's everything automakers are currently talking about when discussing their future plans, though we'll have to wait a little bit before we see most of them on production cars.