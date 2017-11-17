Jaguar XEL Debuts In China With A Stretched Wheelbase

Following a preview earlier this year, Jaguar has unveiled the new XEL at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China.
Designed to compete with the Audi A4L and Mercedes C-Class L, the XEL has a wheelbase that has been stretched 3.9-inches (100 mm) to span 115.5-inches (2935 mm) overall. The added length benefits rear seat passengers and helps to create a more accommodating cabin.
The entry-level XEL Elite Edition comes nicely equipped with a panoramic glass sunroof, an automatic dual-zone climate control system, and an infotainment system with an 8-inch display. Higher-end variants can be can be outfitted with ambient interior lighting, illuminated door sill plates, and a Meridian audio system. Other options include perforated leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, and wood trim.
Under the hood, two engines will be available. The entry-level unit is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 PS (147 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque. It enables the model to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 8.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 230 km/h (142 mph).
Higher-end variants can be equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine developing 250 PS (184 kW) and 365 Nm (269 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to the extra power, the dash from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) is cut to 7.3 seconds and the top speed climbs to 240 km/h (149 mph).