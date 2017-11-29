Jaguar XEL Love Edition Arrives In China

Jaguar are celebrating the introduction of the China-only XEL with a limited edition of the car, called Love.
Offered in 100 units and endorsed by a local singer and actor that goes by the name of William Chan, the new Jaguar XEL Love Edition will be available for sale until December 13.
It carries a price tag of 332,800 yuan (equal to $50,399), which makes it some 33,000 yuan ($4,997) more expensive than the entry-level XEL.
So what does paying the sticker price bring you? Well, let's see, you won't get any special 'Love Edition' badges, exterior colors, and interior novelties, as it appears that the only things present that you cannot have on the regular versions of the car are the 17-inch alloy wheels, with a two-tone finish, and 'Luxtec' stitching inside.
The new XEL Love Edition is only available with the automaker's 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which feeds 200PS (197hp) and 320Nm (236lb-ft) of torque to the wheels. If you were craving for the 250PS (246hp) and 365Nm (269lb-ft) variant of the same lump, then you will have to settle for the regular long wheelbase variant.