Jaguar XK180 Concept Replica Will Cost You A Pretty Penny

Unless you’re a billionaire with close ties to a carmaker, you’re unlikely to ever have the opportunity of purchasing a one-off concept. Fortunately, Jaguar enthusiasts can now do the next best thing, buying a Jaguar XK180 recreation. Jaguar unveiled the eye-popping supercar concept at the 1999 Paris Motor Show as a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the XK. Sadly, the vehicle never made it to production but that hasn’t stopped a company based in the Netherlands from bringing the XK180 back to life.The company, Autobedrijf de Koning BV, claims to be offering accurate recreations of the XK180, based around the XKR . The car pictured is reportedly the first example built and has a steep 235,000 euro ($272,000) asking price on Mobile Based on the images available, the car appears to be almost identical to the real thing and even includes a very similar interior. In fact, we’d probably be fooled into thinking it’s the one-off concept if we ever saw one of these clones on the road.