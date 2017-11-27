James May Suggests A Car Thief For The Grand Tour's New Driver

The Grand Tour continues the hunt for a new driver and this time, it was James May’s chance to shake things up.
Whereas Jeremy Clarkson took things seriously by recruiting the help of ex-Formula One driver Mark Webber, Richard Hammond instead opted for a stunt driver. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t work out. May’s attempt however isn’t much better.
The man in question is an unnamed car thief, who May thinks has the skills to hustle a BMW M4 CS around the ‘Eboladrome’. Fittingly, things backfire as the over-enthusiastic driver decides to make a break for it, stealing the hardcore M4.
All of the ‘driver auditions’ for The Grand Tour have been very tongue-in-cheek and it actually remains unclear if the new season will even feature a replacement to ‘The American’.
Thankfully, we’ll find out soon as the new season will start on December 8.