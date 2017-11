Jay Leno Experiences The Hilarious Ariel Nomad

VIDEO

The Ariel Nomad may look unconventional but it is a serious performance machine on all road surfaces, as Jay Leno recently discovered.This isn’t Leno’s first rodeo with an Ariel . In fact, he is the owner of one of the first Atom models ever built. Considering that the Nomad shares the same lightweight philosophy as the Atom, it’s not surprising that the former late-night host is a fan of Ariel’s second production model.The Ariel Nomad which Leno jumped behind the wheel of was the Tactical variant. It is powered by a supercharged 2.4-liter Honda engine delivering 300 hp. That powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission sending power through the rear wheels.In a change for the Jay Leno’s Garage series, we actually have the chance to see Leno take a vehicle off-road , fully exploring the Nomad’s capabilities and showing just how capable it is.