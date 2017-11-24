Jeep Scrambler Pickup To Offer Fully Removable Soft Top As An Option

The Jeep Scrambler, a highly anticipated pickup truck version of the new 2018 Wrangler, will reportedly offer a soft top in its options list.
Citing inside sources, Automotive News reports that the upcoming Scrambler will come with an optional droptop able to be lowered or completely removed, just like the new Wrangler which is set to debut at the LA Auto Show.
This will make the Jeep Scrambler a true convertible pickup truck, something that definitely will help it stand out even more out in the segment. Jeep is planning to put the Scrambler into production in November 2018 at the Toledo factory and more specifically, at the same line the current “JK” Wrangler generation is being built.
This is the second time we get a report about a soft top option on the pickup version of the Wrangler. As we learned previously, Jeep is intending to offer the Scrambler, codenamed “JT”, with three roof options: a three-piece hard top that’s either body-colored or unpainted black and the removable soft top version.
The new Jeep Scrambler’s chassis is also expected to be around 18 percent longer than the chassis in the current Wrangler. Powertrains will be shared with the 2018 Wrangler JL, meaning the 3.6-liter V6 with a manual or an automatic transmission, a turbocharged 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder petrol and a 3.0-liter V6 diesel.
Expect to hear more information about the Scrambler coming out next week, as Jeep is going to reveal in full the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler at the LA Auto Show.