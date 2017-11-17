John Cena Samples The 2017 Ford GT

After showing his impressive fleet of performance cars to the world, WWE wrestler John Cena has upped the ante for his ‘Auto Geek’ channel, recently jumping behind the wheel of a 2017 Ford GT.
This particular GT came courtesy of Elder Ford Of Tampa and is finished in a beautiful shade of blue. It’s certainly not as eye-popping as some, including this Riviera Blue example, but still stands out on public roads, particularly with Cena in the driver’s seat.
As we know, the new Ford GT is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine with 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque, launching the supercar to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.8 seconds and through to an impressive 216 mph (348 km/h) top speed.
However, the new Ford GT isn’t dominated by its engine. In fact, previous reviews have suggested that it is the car’s race-tuned chassis that makes it stand out from all of its rivals.