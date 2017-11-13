John Hennessey Drives The VelociRaptor 6x6, Says It Feels Like A Military Vehicle

Say what you want about Hennessey's new VelociRaptor 6x6, but you cannot overlook its level of badassery and head-turning ability.
For some select consumers, those attributes alone might be worth the $349,000 that the company command for the truck in the States.
John Hennessey believes that despite its off-road potential, most owners will park it "in front of a fancy restaurant or hotel", and "that's okay, because they'll have something that's very unique and special".
Hennessey went for a short spin in a VelociRaptor 6x6, saying that it feels like a military vehicle, with a huge towing ability, and plenty of power thanks to the 600hp 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine. However, this is a very subjective first insight into the six-wheeled 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor crew-cab, as it comes from the company's founder.
Hennessey admitted that he would gladly take this VelociRaptor 6x6 for an off-road session, but since he was sitting inside an example that was headed to its owner in Florida, he had to restrain himself.
During the short video, Hennessey said that besides the initial batch of 50 units, all of them made for the US market, they will build 50 more, for the rest of the world, so if you're looking to splurge on your very own example, then you should make a deposit very soon.