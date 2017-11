Jose Mourinho Took Α Day Job Building A Car

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho paid a visit to Jaguar Land Rover's factory in Solihull, where he assisted factory employees in building his new car, a model number 100,000 F-PACE.The "Special One" even wore bespoke Jaguar overalls while making his way to the factory floor where he followed his car along the production line, though not before he have a pep talk to the team.said the Man United manager.In 2016, Mourinho got to experience the F-PACE at a high-performance driver training experience in the Arctic Circle, on a 60 km frozen late at Jaguar's extreme testing facility in Arjeplog, Sweden.is what Jaguar design boss, Ian Callum had to say.