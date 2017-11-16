Jose Mourinho Took Α Day Job Building A Car

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho paid a visit to Jaguar Land Rover's factory in Solihull, where he assisted factory employees in building his new car, a model number 100,000 F-PACE.
The "Special One" even wore bespoke Jaguar overalls while making his way to the factory floor where he followed his car along the production line, though not before he have a pep talk to the team.
"It was an amazing experience to visit Jaguar's factory and see all the cars, technology and hard work that goes into developing such a beautiful car. Jaguar is a brand that I have been involved with for many years," said the Man United manager.
"Back in 2014, I was the first UK customer to receive the F-TYPE Coupe and now to become the 100,000th Jaguar F-PACE customer is something very special."
In 2016, Mourinho got to experience the F-PACE at a high-performance driver training experience in the Arctic Circle, on a 60 km frozen late at Jaguar's extreme testing facility in Arjeplog, Sweden.
"It's great to have one of the most successful football managers drive the F-PACE, our SUV that has been voted as the best and most beautiful car in the world by the 2017 World Car of the Year jury. Just like Jose Mourinho, the F-PACE is all about individual style and top performance," is what Jaguar design boss, Ian Callum had to say.