Ken Block Details His Crazy Ford Escort Gymkhana Car

In between jetting around the United States to film his crazy Gymkhana series, Ken Block has a number of pet projects and cars that hold a special place in his heart.
One of these cars is his heavily-modified Ford Escort MK2, converted into a vehicle that loves nothing more than spinning its rear tires and revving all the way to 9,000 rpm.
Interestingly, Block has owned this Escort since 2008 but only recently fitted all-new bodywork, including a set of flared wheel arches. There’s also a typical Ken Block-style livery and a stripped out interior.
Although the naturally-aspirated four-cylinder of the Escort could be easily overshadowed by the twin-turbo V8 of his Hoonicorn V2, this Escort is no slouch. In fact, it delivers around 350 hp and sounds absolutely wicked.