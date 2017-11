Ken Block Details His Crazy Ford Escort Gymkhana Car

VIDEO

In between jetting around the United States to film his crazy Gymkhana series , Ken Block has a number of pet projects and cars that hold a special place in his heart.One of these cars is his heavily-modified Ford Escort MK2 , converted into a vehicle that loves nothing more than spinning its rear tires and revving all the way to 9,000 rpm.Interestingly, Block has owned this Escort since 2008 but only recently fitted all-new bodywork, including a set of flared wheel arches. There’s also a typical Ken Block-style livery and a stripped out interior.Although the naturally-aspirated four-cylinder of the Escort could be easily overshadowed by the twin-turbo V8 of his Hoonicorn V2, this Escort is no slouch. In fact, it delivers around 350 hp and sounds absolutely wicked.