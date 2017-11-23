Ken Block's 700 HP Ford RS200 Evo Will Make You Yearn For The '80s

The latest Ford Focus RS is amazing. However, it is far from the coolest vehicle to wear Ford’s famed ‘RS’ badge. That honor has to go to the RS200.
Built by Ford Europe from 1984 to 1986, the Ford RS200 was a road-going version of the brand’s Group B rally car and restricted to just 200 units worldwide.
Ford Performance driver Ken Block recently acquired number 34, a rare Evolution version, quickly adorned it with a matte black wrap and took to LA’s streets alongside his Focus RS. You only have to watch the videos below for a few seconds to realize just how special the RS200 is, particularly when compared to the new all-wheel drive hot hatch.
Powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the RS200 Evo delivers roughly 700 hp.
Road cars don’t get much better than this.