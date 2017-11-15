Kia Stinger Continues To Impress In Latest Review

The Kia Stinger is one of the company's most highly-anticipated products but can it hold its own against pricey competitors such as the Audi A5 Sportback and BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe?
Alex on Autos decided to find out and come away pretty impressed as the Stinger starts at $31,900 and even base models come nicely equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Besides the generous list of standard equipment, Alex says the car has comfortable front seats and a relatively roomy rear seat although headroom is limited.
When it comes time for a Costco trip, owners won't have to worry as the Stinger can hold to up to 23.3 cubic feet (659 liters) of luggage. If that's not enough room, the rear seats can be folded down to increase the car's cargo capacity to 40.9 cubic feet (1,158 liters).
The entry-level Stinger is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 255 hp (190 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque. The model can also be equipped with a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 developing 365 hp (272 kW) and 376 lb-ft (509 Nm) of torque.
Regardless of which engine is selected, both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission which sends power to the rear-wheels. Customers in colder climates will be happy to know all-wheel drive is also available for an additional $2,200.
In terms of the driving experience, the Stinger offers good acceleration as well as a comfortable ride that is a tad on the firm side. The model also has good handling but it feels like a larger car, partly because it is.
While the base model comes off as a reasonable upgrade from higher-end versions of the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, the range-topping GT2 variant starts at $49,200 and that makes it slightly less appealing. However, Alex came away pretty impressed and said he might consider buying one.