Kia Stinger Wants To Be 2018 Car Of The Year On Two Continents

Kia have struck gold with the new Stinger, which is not only a more affordable take on the BMW 4-Series GC and Audi A5 Sportback, with a sexy design, but also rear/all-wheel drive.
In fact, the car is so good that it made it among the finalists for the 2018 Car of the Year in both Europe and North America.
Among the features that should convince potential buyers to go for the upscale Kia are the McPherson front and five-link rear suspension setup, electronically controlled one with active dampers on the GT and an optional $2,200 all-wheel drive system.
Prices for the 2018 Kia Stinger start from $32,800 in its base version, which is powered by a 255hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to a 8-speed automatic gearbox, whereas the GT starts at $39,250, featuring a 365hp 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.
Customers will have to choose between two trim levels available with the latter powertrain, called GT1 and GT2, priced from $44,150 and $50,100 respectively. The GT1 gets sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen, extra performance gauges, and premium sound system, and the GT2 adds Nappa leather, ventilated front seats, smart trunk opening and closing, limited-slip differential, pre-collision braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.
Kia will bring the Stinger into dealerships across the United States in December. Until then the five-seat Sportback is currently on display at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, where it will remain until December 10.