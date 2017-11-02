Lamborghini Aventador 50th Anniversario Makes The SV Seem Common

Feast your eyes on a stunning 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario, a car so rare that it makes the Aventador SV seem like a mass-produced supercar.
Unveiled in 2013 as part of Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary celebrations, just 100 units of the hardtop special edition were built, alongside a further 100 Roadsters. By comparison, there are 1100 Aventador SV and Aventador SV Roadsters in existence.
Currently up for sale from Lamborghini Dallas, this particular Aventador 60th Anniversario has reportedly covered just 460 miles. It is also equipped with a range of options, including navigation, reversing camera, the carbon fiber interior package, yellow brake calipers and navigation.
As with most of the 50th Anniversario models built, this one is painted in Giallo Maggio and features black wheels. Inside, it includes Giallo Quercus inserts alongside black leather.
At the time of writing, the car had an asking price of $439,999, slightly less than a 2018 Aventador S from the same dealer. Is it worth it? We’ll let you be the judge.