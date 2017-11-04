Lamborghini Aventador Burns Rubber And Makes Sweet Music On Closed Airfield

Supercar owners often forget that their powerful machines, as limited and expensive as they may be, are built to have fun in.
However, every once in a while, some of them remember the purpose of their rides, and treat bystanders to some rubber-burning and high-revving experiences, like this Lamborghini Aventador driver.
Shot on a closed airfield, likely during a supercar gathering or local automotive event, the short clip reveals the Italian bull going sideways, to the delight of the spectators.
Before putting an end to the ad-hoc show, the man pulled over and abused the throttle for a few seconds, reminding us (if we ever needed that) that the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that powers the Lamborghini Aventador is one of the best sounding in its class.
Bringing the engine into discussion means, it has 700PS (690hp) and 690Nm (507lb-ft) of torque in the pre-facelifted version that lacks the 'S' suffix, and 40PS (39hp) more in the latter, working together to propel it from 0 to 100km/h (62mph) in just 2.9sec.