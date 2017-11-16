Lamborghini Aventador Performante Scooped With Crazy Aero Aids

You didn’t really think Lamborghini would let the Huracan Performante outshine the Aventador forever did you?
Evidently satisfied with the attention the Huracan Performante has garnered in the past six months, the Italian marque has turned its attention to its latest, performance-focused supercar, this time based around the Aventador.
Potentially adopting the Performante badge as well, the car will be based on the recently facelifted Aventador S and as these images show, benefit from a plethora of performance modifications.
For starters, the rear of the Aventador Performante includes a custom engine cover, tweaked rear air vents, a bespoke diffuser and perhaps most notably, a set of dual tailpipes exiting from the center of the rear fascia, just like the hardcore Huracan that bears the same name.
Elsewhere, these images shared by the Lamborghini Dutch Instagram page, reveal a tiny shark fin on the Aventador’s rear decklid and a much more pronounced front end dominated by a splitter that protrudes out. If our eyes are not mistaking us, there may even be a couple of small horizontal cut-outs in the spitter, perhaps a sign of the brand’s Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system being used in this potent Aventador model.
Beyond the aero changes, it is inevitable that Lamborghini will tweak the car’s naturally-aspirated V12. In Aventador S guise, it delivers 730 hp and 509 lb-ft but we expect those figures to rise to roughly 770 hp and 550 lb-ft, potentially even more.
It is difficult to know exactly when Lamborghini intends on launching the car but a debut in 2018 is probable.
PHOTO GALLERY
