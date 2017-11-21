Lamborghini Huracan Performante Assumes A Meaner Stance With PUR Wheels

In all likelihood, the majority of the Huracan Performante owners will be just fine with the stock 8.5x20 front and 11x20-inch rear forged rims.
However, just in case anyone wants something different, PUR Wheels have the solution: 22-inch RS22 alloys with a "directional design" finished in gloss black diamond and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.
These wheels are also available in various other finishes and sizes, from 19- to 24-inch, and have been engineered from aerospace-grade 6061-T6 forged aluminum. The company claims that they're OEM compatible. Moreover, the Huracan Performante is not the first vehicle to sit on them, as they have been fitted to other supercars in the past, including the Lexus LFA.
The company says that its latest wheels won't affect the performance of the Huracan Performante, which needs only 2.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), before topping out at more than 325 km/h (201 mph).