Lamborghini Huracan Performante Faces Its LP610-4 Sibling In Drag Race

There's no reason to place your bets on the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, because everyone knows that the Performante is faster, lighter, and more clever.
It's this recipe that allowed it to become the 'Ring King earlier this year, after lapping the famous track in just 6:52.01, beating not only its larger sibling the Aventador SV, but also the impressive Porsche 918 Spyder.
Its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine delivers 640PS (631hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque to the ground, which makes it 30PS (30hp) and 40Nm (30lb-ft) of torque more powerful than the LP610-4 Coupe. Naught to 100km/h (62mph) takes 2.9 seconds, and top speed remains untouched, at over 325km/h (202mph).
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante also gets an advanced active aero agenda, called Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, or ALA in short, and benefits from a 40kg (88lbs) weight reduction.
On the other hand, the 'regular' Huracan is 0.3sec slower from 0 to 100km/h (62mph), and has to make do with 'just' 610PS (601hp) and 560Nm (413lb-ft) of torque.
But how do these apparently minor differences in power, weight, and aerodynamic look like when placing the two supercars against each other in a drag race? All we'll say is that the result might surprise you.