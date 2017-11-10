Lamborghini Huracan Performante Is One Heck Of A Thrill Ride

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante may have been defeated on the Nurburgring by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, but that doesn’t mean that it's any less exciting than it was when it broke cover in Geneva.
Building upon the LP610-4, it comes with some weight saving, clever aerodynamics, and extra power, all of which work together to make it the most track-focused, street-legal version of the supercar.
There's only a minor difference between the two variants of the Huracan, on a straight line at least, as the Performante is 0.1sec faster from 0 to 100km/h (62mph), while top speed remains unchanged, at over 325km/h (202mph).
However, throw them on a winding road, or on a track, and the former 'Ring King will always come out in front, with the right person behind the wheel, and that alone is enough for the Italian company to ask at least $274,390 for each example, in the USA.
Now, you can imagine sitting in the driver's seat, and taking it out on a backcountry road, where you won't be bothered by the annoying traffic, most of the time, so you can focus solely on the driving part. And while you're at it, you should take a look at the video posted below, because it provides just that.