Lamborghini Showcases The Urus' Snow Mode

Lamborghini recently showcased the new Sabbia (sand) driving mode on the 2019 Urus and now the company is going in a different direction by highlighting the crossover's Neve (snow) mode.
Designed to deliver "outstanding control at high speed," the Neve mode has been extensively tested in cold climates to ensure the Urus stays planted in inclement conditions. The Neve driving mode will work in conjunction with the crossover's all-wheel drive system and Lamborghini says the model will have the "best driving experience on snow."
While Lamborghini has been slowing teasing the model to build up hype for its official unveiling on December 4th, the automaker has already confirmed the Urus will offer four other driving models including a unique Terra (land) setting that is likely designed for light off-road adventures. That mode will be joined by the familiar Cosra, Sport, and Strada settings that are found on the Aventador and Huracan.
The Urus will ride on the MLB Evo platform that underpins the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, and Porsche Cayenne. Despite sharing the same underpinnings, the Urus will feature unique styling and a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that is expected to produce around 650 hp (484 kW).