Lamborghini Takes Urus Super SUV Off Road So You Won't Have To

Lamborghini has released yet another video of the Urus , which is shown in various environments across the globe.The clip doesn’t actually bring anything new, as it combines the previously released videos , which teased its six driving modes, into a single, longer film, but if you want to see it unleashed on challenging terrains, then you have come to the right place."From off-road adventures, to breathtaking race track thrills, through glittering city streets: Urus brings pure Lamborghini style and performance to any driving environment ", the automaker wrote. "It is a true Lamborghini in terms of design, performance, driving dynamics, and emotions, as well as being suitable for everyday driving in a range of environments."Billed as a ' super SUV ', Lamborghini's third product will reportedly use a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that makes around 650 horsepower, channeled to all four corners through an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It's been said that naught to 100km/h (62mph) will take around 3.7 seconds, while top speed will stand in excess of 302km/h (188mph).Lamborghini will unwrap the Urus on December 4 , but they're also planning other versions of the SUV . One of them is expected to be a plug-in hybrid that combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, and further down the road, a muscular Performante variant is believed to join the range as well.