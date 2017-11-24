Lamborghini Takes Urus Super SUV Off Road So You Won't Have To

Lamborghini has released yet another video of the Urus, which is shown in various environments across the globe.
The clip doesn’t actually bring anything new, as it combines the previously released videos, which teased its six driving modes, into a single, longer film, but if you want to see it unleashed on challenging terrains, then you have come to the right place.
"From off-road adventures, to breathtaking race track thrills, through glittering city streets: Urus brings pure Lamborghini style and performance to any driving environment", the automaker wrote. "It is a true Lamborghini in terms of design, performance, driving dynamics, and emotions, as well as being suitable for everyday driving in a range of environments."
Billed as a 'super SUV', Lamborghini's third product will reportedly use a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that makes around 650 horsepower, channeled to all four corners through an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It's been said that naught to 100km/h (62mph) will take around 3.7 seconds, while top speed will stand in excess of 302km/h (188mph).
Lamborghini will unwrap the Urus on December 4, but they're also planning other versions of the SUV. One of them is expected to be a plug-in hybrid that combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, and further down the road, a muscular Performante variant is believed to join the range as well.