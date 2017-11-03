Lamborghini Urus Does The Rounds At The Nurburgring

Prior to the Lamborghini Urus debuting on December 4, a disguised prototype has been filmed undergoing tests at the Nurburgring.
As with other recent prototypes, the camoflage of this test car isn’t much more than a wrap, therefore offering us a decent look at some of the SUV’s key design elements.
As long expected, the design of the prototype model closely resembles the five-year-old concept but does include some changes, namely a revised front bumper, a slightly bulkier rear end, and new tailpipes.
Of more importance than the styling, however, is the sound of the Urus. Whereas both the Aventador and Huracan feature high-revving, naturally-aspirated engines, the Urus has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. We know this engine will provide remarkable levels of horsepower and torque but, unfortunately, it doesn’t sound great. In fact, there’s a number of four-cylinder engines on the market which sound better.
Either way, we know the Urus will be fast and attempt to set a new SUV lap record at the Nurburgring.