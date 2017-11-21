New Lamborghini Urus Goes Exploring In Terra Mode

Lamborghini continues to provide insights into the Urus, ahead of its December 4 presentation, with the latest teaser video showing the SUV on a light off-road course with the 'Terra' mode engaged.
Developed specifically to aid the brand's third product, after the Aventador and Huracan, on "challenging off-road tracks", the Terra, which is Italian for 'Land', joins the already detailed Sabbia (Sand) and Neve (Snow) modes.
In addition to the three new driving modes found in the Lamborghini Urus, the SUV will also get the usual Strada, Sport and Corsa, which are shared with its supercar siblings, for every day driving, sportier ride, and improved traction on tracks, respectively.
On the outside, the spiritual successor of the LM002 will be instantly recognizable as a Lamborghini, but beneath the new sheet metal, it uses the same MLB Evo platform that's currently found on the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, and Audi Q7.
The Urus will also stay away from the naturally aspirated V10 and V12 engines that power the Huracan and Aventador, as it's expected to use a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 unit, rated at some 650hp, which should help it become the fastest ever SUV on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.