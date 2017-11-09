Lamborghini Urus Jumps Over Sand Dunes In 'Sabbia' Mode

After years of development, Lamborghini has finally started to provide a closer glimpse into their second SUV - the Urus.
Teased ahead of its December 4 presentation, the company's third vehicle, after the Huracan and Aventador, features the usual Strada, Sport, and Corsa driving modes, in addition to three new ones: Terra (land), Neve (snow), and Sabbia (sand).
And while the first two will technically provide it with additional grip on challenging terrains, the latter is clearly aimed at having fun on the sand dunes, so those wealthy Middle Eastern buyers will definitely grow fond of it, during the occasional dune bashing, and not only.
Inspired by the Urus Concept shown more than 5 years ago, the spiritual successor of the LM002 will take some important steps aside from the Huracan and Aventador. It will not only be suitable for everyday drive, but it will also use a 4.0-liter twin-turbo'd V8 engine, unlike the naturally aspirated V10 and V12 used by its supercar siblings.
The unit is expected to develop approximately 650hp, which in theory will make it faster than the W12-powered Bentley Bentayga.