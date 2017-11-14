Lamborghini Urus Partially Reveals Its V8 Engine In New Teaser

Lamborghini is calling the Urus a "game changer", and "an excellent base for the future" in yet another teaser video.
Nevertheless, the words of the brand's Chief Project Management Officer, Matteo Ortenzi, who briefly talks about their upcoming product, are eclipsed by the SUV's V8 engine, which is partially visible for a few good seconds.
The Italian automaker hasn’t released any details about the Urus' powertrain yet, but it is thought to use a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 unit with roughly 650hp, allowing for a top speed in excess of 300km/h (186mph).
Later on, the Lamborghini Urus will reportedly welcome a second powertrain, which will also be friendlier to the environment, as it's expected to benefit from plug-in hybrid technology.
This latest teaser follows yet another one, released last week, which shows the SUV having some fun on the sand, using a new driving mode called Sabbia, which is Italian for 'sand'.
Lamborghini will pull the cover off the spiritual successor of the LM002 in just a few weeks, on December 4.