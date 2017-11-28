Leaving Formula One Would Be Bad For Ferrari, Says FIA Chief Todt

Amateur car reviews never get old, even if they are in a foreign language that we might not understand, such as Russian.

https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-nfkNJqZcSQo/WhbO8mk7Q5I/AAAAAAABJu8/7esOBhozHcctK4oVWmBhydumb9RYHmpzQCLcBGAs/s72-c/vw-arteon-ukraine-amateur-review-0.jpg