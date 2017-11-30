Lexus Streches Out To Three-Row Seekers With RX 350L

Not to deify the automaker, but to paraphrase the good book: Lexus giveth, and Lexus taketh away. Only in this case we mean rows of seats in its SUVs.
At the LA Auto Show this week, Toyota's luxury brand revealed a new version of its hot-selling RX that's been stretched by 4.3 inches to accommodate an extra row of seating.
Unveiled as the RX 350L, the extended crossover comes powered by a 3.5-liter V6. Buyers will also be able to opt for the hybrid RX 450hL that throws in a pair of electric motors.
At the same time, Lexus also revealed a version of the top-of-the-line LX570 that goes in the opposite direction by ditching the third row of seating to the benefit of cargo space. All of which goes to show that while some customers expect their sport-utes (or crossovers) to be able to accommodate all their friends and family, others do not.