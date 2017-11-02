LGE CTS VW Atlas Ready For Rally Thanks To Tanner Foust

The VW Atlas which Tanner Foust helped to create with LGE CTS Motorsport has just landed at the SEMA Show and looks ready to drive through the world’s most inhospitable deserts.
Recently teased in the lead-up to the event in Las Vegas, this is the first time we’ve seen the new Atlas get modified in any significant way. It certainly looks the part.
Perhaps the most notable difference between this modified Atlas and a regular one is the increased ride height created by overhauling the suspension system. Thanks to the increased ride height, a set of off-road wheels and tires have been installed alongside a set of bolt-on flared wheel arches at the front and rear.
To further aid in any off-road escapades the Atlas may encounter, the front bumper has been removed and replaced by a steel skid plate. Elsewhere, the SUV includes a steel frame on the roof to carry any number of things and accessible via a small ladder mounted to the hatch.
It’s unclear if Tanner Foust has any plans with the car but we’d love to see it being put through its paces.