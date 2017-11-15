Limited-Run Nissan Juke GT Sport Playstation Launches In Europe

A limited-run version of the Nissan Juke, dubbed the GT Sport PlayStation, has just been introduced to the Spanish and Portuguese markets.
Created to celebrate Gran Turismo Sport on PlayStation, the special-edition Juke will be limited to just 500 units and be available in either Ultramarine Blue or Pearl White.
To ensure that the Juke GT Sport PlayStation stands out from a run-of-the-mill Juke, the Japanese automaker has fitted a set of Tokyo Black 18-inch wheels, PlayStation graphics, custom badging, faux carbon fiber door sill protectors, Gran Turismo Sport floor mats, and a shark fin antenna.
And yes, buyers will also receive a PlayStation 4 console and a copy of the video game.
Interestingly, the Nissan Juke isn’t actually available in the game. In fact, the only Nissans in the game are different versions of the GT-R and the Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo.