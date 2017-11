Limited-Run Nissan Juke GT Sport Playstation Launches In Europe

PHOTO GALLERY

A limited-run version of the Nissan Juke, dubbed the GT Sport PlayStation, has just been introduced to the Spanish and Portuguese markets.Created to celebrateon PlayStation, the special-edition Juke will be limited to just 500 units and be available in either Ultramarine Blue or Pearl White.To ensure that the Juke GT Sport PlayStation stands out from a run-of-the-mill Juke, the Japanese automaker has fitted a set of Tokyo Black 18-inch wheels, PlayStation graphics, custom badging, faux carbon fiber door sill protectors, Gran Turismo Sport floor mats, and a shark fin antenna.And yes, buyers will also receive a PlayStation 4 console and a copy of the video game.Interestingly, the Nissan Juke isn’t actually available in the game. In fact, the only Nissans in the game are different versions of the GT-R and the Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo.