Lincoln Rolls Out New Month-To-Month Leasing Service

Lincoln has announced a new monthly subscription service that will provide customers with a seamless ownership experience and make life that little easier.Announced at the LA Auto Show , the program will see the carmaker expand its current Lincoln Personal Driver service to Dallas, expanding upon successful trials in Miami and San Diego . Lincoln Personal Driver provides subscribers with a personal chauffeur that can fulfill other tasks, including fuelling and washing the vehicle and even running errands.Alongside the expansion of Lincoln Personal Driver , the carmaker will launch a month-to-month vehicle subscription service in California that will offer clients a vehicle, insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, and complimentary vehicle pickup and delivery. The service will be similar to Ford Credit’s Canvas program.The car manufacturer has also announced a partnership with CLEAR to make airport travel easier. Lincoln will provide new owners with a complementary CLEAR membership, providing them with ease of passage through security at participating airports and arenas throughout the United States.