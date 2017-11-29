Look At That - Lamborghini Urus Has Asterion-Inspired Taillights

Lamborghini has finally removed the covers from the Urus in their latest teaser, as the super SUV is fast approaching its official presentation date on December 4.
This allows us to take a closer look at some of its design elements, and the first thing that caught our eye is the pattern of the taillights, with "Lamborghini" lettering in between, which resembles that of the shelved Asterion hybrid supercar.
The Lamborghini Urus gets some large air intakes at the front, meant to keep its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine cool, which, by the way, is confirmed in this teaser video as well. We also see the headlights that incorporate LED DRLs, the roof-mounted spoiler for increased downforce, quad tailpipes, and carbon fiber elements.
We already caught a glimpse of the interior design as well, which is as sporty as expected, with two-tone leather seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, ANIMA selector, unique switchgear, a generous infotainment system, and even more carbon fiber, adorning different parts of the dashboard and central console.
At this rate, unveiling the Urus next week will be a mere routine, as its performance was brought into discussion as well: 3.7sec for the 0 to 100km/h (62mph) sprint, or 3.35sec during testing, and a top speed in excess of 302km/h (188mph), so what else would you like to know about it?