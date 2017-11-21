Low-Mile, Manual Alpina B12 5.7 Coupe Is Cool, But Is It Half-A-Million Cool?

If you ever thought that the most potent version of the classic BMW E31 8-Series was the 850CSi, think again; this is the Alpina B12 5.7 Coupe, the king of the E31 tribe.
Alpina made just 57 examples of the B12 5.7 Coupe based on the 850CSi and this is one of them: an exceptionally preserved, continent-crushing GT finished in Alpina Blue and with just 9,000km on the clock (around 5,600 miles).
It gets better, as this wonderful V12 coupe comes with the very desirable manual six-speed gearbox instead of the Shift-Tronic semi-automatic option. Power comes from a 5.7-liter version of the 850CSi’s engine, producing 410hp (416PS) and enabling the B12 5.7 Coupe to reach a top speed of 186mph (300km/h).
The bodywork also features the classic Alpina graphics while the 18-inch multispoke alloys look like the perfect fit in this application. The hood was made out of carbon-fiber and has additional air outlets as well as a NACA duct mounted in the middle.
The car is currently listed for sale on Classic Driver, based in Munich, Germany as an one-owner example. Price is set at 400,000 euros (around $472k today) which rather narrows down the list of prospective customers. At least we can stare at the pictures, right?
