Low-Mile, Manual Alpina B12 5.7 Coupe Is Cool, But Is It Half-A-Million Cool?

If you ever thought that the most potent version of the classic BMW E31 8-Series was the 850CSi, think again; this is the Alpina B12 5.7 Coupe , the king of the E31 tribe.Alpina made just 57 examples of the B12 5.7 Coupe based on the 850CSi and this is one of them: an exceptionally preserved, continent-crushing GT finished in Alpina Blue and with just 9,000km on the clock (around 5,600 miles).It gets better, as this wonderful V12 coupe comes with the very desirable manual six-speed gearbox instead of the Shift-Tronic semi-automatic option. Power comes from a 5.7-liter version of the 850CSi’s engine, producing 410hp (416PS) and enabling the B12 5.7 Coupe to reach a top speed of 186mph (300km/h).The bodywork also features the classic Alpina graphics while the 18-inch multispoke alloys look like the perfect fit in this application. The hood was made out of carbon-fiber and has additional air outlets as well as a NACA duct mounted in the middle.The car is currently listed for sale on Classic Driver , based in Munich, Germany as an one-owner example. Price is set at 400,000 euros (around $472k today) which rather narrows down the list of prospective customers. At least we can stare at the pictures, right?