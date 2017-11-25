Low-Mileage Ferrari Testarossa Is A Nice Throwback To The 1980s

The Miami Vice connection has gotten a bit old, so this Testarossa, which is neither white nor in Miami, might attract not just Ferrari collectors, but even someone who hates the Sonny Crockett jokes when it hits the auction block.
Listed by RMSothebys for their New York City event that takes place on December 6, it's expected to fetch between $250,000 and $325,000, and it's offered without reserve.
Made in 1989, a time when the Rocky series were popular and the late Michael Jackson was on the wave, this beautiful example has only 585 miles (941 km) on the clock. It's presented in original condition, being Ferrari Classiche certified, and it was last serviced by Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale in 2015 before being bought by its current owner.
As it goes with most of these pristine condition examples that change hands for healthy sums, it is accompanied by the owner's manuals, a tool kit, and a car cover.
The Testarossa is powered by a flat-12 engine that channels 385 HP to the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission, and when it left the factory it was capable of reaching 62mph (100km/h) in just a little over 5 seconds, before topping out at 180 mph (290 km/h).